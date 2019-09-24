FREMONT, Mich. — Michigan State Police Sgt. Ed Doyle confirms Fremont Police Chief Randall Wright is under investigation after a woman reported instances of “unwanted touching.”

The alleged incident is said to have occurred, "while on a trip with the Fraternal Order of Police," according to Doyle.The trip took place in June as a group traveled to see a Detroit Tigers baseball game.

The alleged unwanted touching may have occurred while the bus traveled thru Kent County.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker tells 13 On Your Side he's in the process of reviewing the report.

Fremont City Manager Todd Blake released the following statement Tuesday afternoon.

“Due to the recent allegations made against Chief Wright the City of Fremont has placed Chief Wright on administrative leave until further notice. The City is conducting its own investigation into this matter."

Sergeant Jon Geeting will be in charge of Fremont Police Department operations during Chief Wright’s leave.”

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.



.