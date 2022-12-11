Search for Ray Tarasiewicz: Friends, family form search party hoping to find missing Wyoming man

Ray Tarasiewicz was last seen at his Wyoming home around 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 21.

WYOMING, Mich. — The week that Wyoming man Ray Tarasiewicz went missing, his daughter Amanda McCarty was hoping he would be home in time for Thanksgiving.

Now missing for four weeks, Tarasiewicz is yet to be found and McCarty says it hasn't been easy for her or her family.

"I'm not okay," said McCarty. "I'm not okay."

Tarasiewicz went missing on Nov. 21. He was out shoveling his driveway when McCarty said he disappeared, leaving his phone and coat at the home.

"My cousin Tanya and my best friend Megan organized this search today," said McCarty. "Posted on Facebook asking for anyone who had time to look in Johnson Park. Grand River is over here so we've been walking up and down the creek and trails, just to see if we get any clues or find my dad."

McCarty and about 20 other volunteers searched different areas of Johnson Park Sunday afternoon, along with the area near the 54th Street Meijer, a place he's been known to visit.

"He's walked to the bowling alley before with his bowling ball," said McCarty.

Continuing the efforts to find her father, McCarty says they're looking for closure.

"Often times, from the articles that I've read, it's not a good outlook at this point, right now we're just looking for him to have closure, to at least be able to...you know...we're just looking for closure," said McCarty.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.