Family, friends remember 22-year-old shot and killed by Allegan Co. deputy

Joe Nagle's ex-girlfriend described him as "a good guy" who "would do anything for anyone." She said she was shocked by the news that he had been killed.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Family members and friends are remembering the man who was shot and killed by an Allegan County deputy late Thursday night.

The man has been identified as 22-year-old Joseph Nagle, of Comstock Park.

The incident stemmed from a traffic stop on 26th Street in Salem Township around 10 p.m. Police say there was a physical altercation between the deputy and Nagle, and Nagle was shot and killed.

The deputy was taken to a hospital for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say he was not injured by gunfire.

Nagle's ex-girlfriend, Courtney Riva, spoke with 13 ON YOUR SIDE and remembered Nagle. She said they had dated for a year before amicably breaking up.

"But Joe, even though we broke up, our relationship was a good one. He was a good guy, he would do anything for anyone," Riva said. "I have nothing bad to say about him whatsoever. I'm very shocked by the news."

Riva said Nagle was an avid wrestler who competed at the state level and was known as a celebrity in his town.

"He told me about his memories all the time, and his parents, how they always traveled for (wrestling)," Riva said. "And that was something he loved doing. He helped with coaching a little bit last year, to help some of the high schoolers because they all looked up to him."

Officials say the Allegan County Sheriff's Office does not have body-worn or dash cameras, so there is no video evidence from the shooting.

"It's kind of hard to even think that force had to even be used to that extreme," she said. "That's kind of my thoughts on it. I think...cameras should be on everyone."

The Michigan State Police is now handling the investigation. They confirmed that investigators did not find a firearm they believe belonged to Nagle at the scene.

The deputy has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of this investigation and an internal review by Allegan County.

