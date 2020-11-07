Friends of George Floyd expected at Kalamazoo’s Saturday rally

Early Saturday morning, event organizer Corianna McDowell posted photos of Carney and Jackson to the page, stating both men had arrived in Kalamazoo.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two noteworthy guests are expected at a rally scheduled for Saturday afternoon in Kalamazoo. Milton “Po Boy” Carney and former NBA player Stephen Jackson, both close friends of George Floyd, are expected to be at the rally.

The event, called “Let Our Voice be Heard,” will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. at Bronson Park. As of 8 a.m., 802 people responded as either going to or interested in the event on its Facebook page.

“This will be history for the city of Kalamazoo!!” the event page reads. “Let's get out and show our support. These killings have to stop, we have lost too many, and it's time for a change, but we will not accomplish that goal if we do not speak up.”

Along with the two special guests, the event will also include guest speakers and performances. Music will be provided by DJ Conscious

The rally comes weeks after George Floyd was killed at the hands of Minneapolis Police Officers on May 25, 2020. Since then, protests against racism and police brutality have been held across the world.

