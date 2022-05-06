Friends of Grand Rapids Parks seeking volunteers for park clean up

Friends of Grand Rapids Parks will be holding its annual "It's My Park" clean-up day on Saturday, May 7 .

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A light breeze rustles the budding trees at Ken-O-Sha Park in Grand Rapids. The Plaster Creek babbles as a red-bellied woodpecker drums in the canopy above to signal that this is his territory. It's a scene that is both peaceful and naturally beautiful, and Friends of Grand Rapids Parks want to keep it that way.

That's why the organization is hosting its annual "It's My Park" clean up event on Saturday, May 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at eight parks across the city. Park ambassadors will lead volunteers as they pick up trash, spread mulch, and prune trees. All are welcome to join.

Participating parks include Ken-O-Sha, Mackay Jaycees, Greenwood Cemetery, Garfield Park, Plaster Creek Park, Cherry Park, Wilcox Park and Lincoln Park. You can register to volunteer on the Friends of Grand Rapids Parks website. If your park isn't listed, the organization invites community members to clean up trash in their own local park.

