Friends of Grand Rapids Parks looking for volunteers to plant 200 trees in 48 hours

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Friends of Grand Rapids Parks is looking for volunteers to help them plant 200 trees in 48 hours in the city's Southtown area.

'Neighborwoods' will be taking place Friday, Sept. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 1.

You can volunteer for one of three shifts, all of which start at the Gerald R. Ford Academic Center on Madison Avenue Southeast. Volunteers will be put into teams and trained.

A board member who spoke with 13 On Your Side says having a robust urban tree canopy helps everyone in the city.

"Trees serve a lot of functions, you know, they help navigate traffic, they also shield some of the noise, they give us clean air, they also filter some of the pollutants that get into the soil." said Oliverio Covarrubias of Friends of Grand Rapids Parks.

Friends of Grand Rapids Parks is also looking for partners to help them plant 15,000 trees in the city by 2027.

You can sign up for the mission by following the link here.

