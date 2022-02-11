Friends of teen killed in Wyoming speak out: 'Keep that wheel up man, we love you'

The Wyoming Police Department is continuing their investigation into the shooting of Kane Coronado, who was killed on Tuesday afternoon.

WYOMING, Mich. — Kane Coronado is being remembered as the 18-year-old who loved his friends and his bicycle.

"I can't think of anything he enjoyed more doing than riding his bike," said Todd Sterken who said he met Coronado a year ago.

Shortly before 3 on Tuesday afternoon, police were called to the 2200 block of Indian Mounds Drive SW to reports of a shooting. That victim was Coronado, who friends say was from White Cloud.

Wyoming Police said they are looking for information on a light-colored sedan that was last seen leaving the area eastbound on Indian Mounds Drive. Investigators add, however, they're not sure how or if that vehicle is related to the shooting.

Coronado's friends, like Sterken, met him through their shared love of biking, both of them involved in a bicycling group called the Big Rippers 616.

Sterken commented on their groups goal, saying:

"We're just trying to get kids away from guns, of all things, and off of video games and outside and having fun and what better way than to be on bikes."

Finding out through social media, Sterken said he was angry when he heard the news.

"Anger. Just hurt, extremely sorrowful, it was just a lot of different mixed emotions at once," said Sterken.

Chris Abella, another one of Coronado's bike friends, hurried to the scene on Indian Mounds Drive when he found out.

"I just hopped in my truck and started calling hospitals and I drove straight to the Kent trails and I seen his bike laying there, I seen him laying there," said Abella.

Christopher Engeseth and friends said they're not sure why anyone would do this to Coronado. Engeseth added that he didn't know of anyone who had a problem with him.

"There's nobody that I know that he has any kind of bad terms with, no nothing, he was literally a great kid who would give you the shirt off his back," said Engeseth.

Now, the group will be focusing on remembering the person famous for his wheelies and caring heart.

"Keep that wheel up man, we all love you, we all miss you," said Abella.

As for remembering Coronado, his friends say there will be a candlelight vigil where that shooting happened on Indian Mounds Drive on Friday, Nov. 4 at 6 p.m.

