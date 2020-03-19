GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The annual opening of Frosty Boy normally signifies the start of warmer weather. While that still might be true this year, this opening is far from normal.

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak Frosty Boy decided to open it's doors as planned, while respecting recommendations from local health officials.

According to their Facebook page they are making the following changes:

One person place the order for the entire group

One person at the order window and one person at the pick up window at a time

Customers in line to keep social distancing (six feet as recommended)

All items taken to go

Encourage contactless payments like Apple Pay, and Google Wallet

"As you wait for your first ice cream treats of the season, we ask for your patience as we introduce an all new routine and train new staff," Frosty Boy said on Facebook.

The ice cream shop also said they are introducing online ordering and pick up.

Frosty Boy is located at 1757 Plainfield Ave. NE in Grand Rapids. It will be open Monday through Friday from 2 to 9 p.m. and from 12 to 9 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

