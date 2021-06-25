Frozen custard vs. ice cream: What's the difference? New business in Holland explains

The Sewell's had waited more than six years for a spot to open in downtown Holland, and not even a pandemic could stop them from making their dream come true.

HOLLAND, Mich. — Ice cream and frozen custard. What's the difference? A new business in downtown Holland explains.

The Sewell family, from Holland, always had a dream to open a frozen custard shop in the downtown area. Even with other sweet treat shops in business, they knew their product was unlike anything the small town had had before.

Whit's Frozen Custard is a family-owned chain that started in a small town in Ohio.

Logan Sewell explained their most-asked question; why their custard is so different from other ice cream shops.

"The biggest difference is going to be that higher butter to fat content in custard as opposed to ice cream," Sewell said.

"Ice cream does have about 80% air pushed through and is made in the warehouse, frozen then sent out," he added.

"For us, there's no air pushed through, or very little, plus we make it in-house, all day, every day," said Sewell.

Whit's is open from 1 p.m. to 9 pm. everyday at their location on South River avenue in Downtown Holland.

Their products are gluten free and they also have vegan options, and offer custom-made custard cakes.

