Frugthaven Farm announces loss of owner

April Petersen's death was announced Thursday in a Facebook post, saying that she has "left a space that no one will be able to fill."

GREENVILLE, Mich. — Frugthaven Farm in Greenville announced Thursday that one of the owners, April Petersen, passed away unexpectedly.

Petersen's death was announced in a Facebook post on the farm's page, saying that she has "left a space that no one will be able to fill."

"While we are heartbroken, we ask for privacy and respect for her family as they process and grieve," the post reads.

Frugthaven Farm was founded in 2019 after Mike and April Petersen spontaneously purchased the 75-acre property. They learned about growing apples and bought the equipment necessary to create the farm.

The farm now offers a market, café, donuts, hard cider tasting and more. It also acts as a wedding and event venue.

The Cidery will be closed this weekend. All scheduled weddings will continue as planned. The farm is asking for prayers during this time.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.