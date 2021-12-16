Whitmer agrees to extension on Fruitport casino decision

If built, the casino in Fruitport Township would be the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians' second casino.

FRUITPORT, Mich. — In an exclusive interview with 13 ON YOUR SIDE, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer touched on topics ranging from child care, to school safety, to education. Gov. Whitmer also spoke about the potential for a casino in Fruitport Township.

She said that she agrees with the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians' request for a six-month extension on the decision to build a $180 million casino.

“We got more due diligence to do with regard to the application. It is very complicated when you talk about compacts with Native American tribes," Gov. Whitmer said. "And with everything that we've been navigating over the last couple of years, our ability to do the due diligence as it's been, we just need more time. So I think that makes sense.”

The U.S. Department of Interior placed the property in trust in December 2020, starting a one-year countdown for approval at the state level. The project cannot move forward without Gov. Whitmer's support.

If built, the casino in Fruitport Township would be the tribe's second casino. The Little River Band of Ottawa Indians already operates the Little River Casino just north of Manistee.

Supporters, who have been rallying for the casino since 2020, say it would bring 2 million visitors to Muskegon County each year and create between 1,500 and 3,000 jobs.

Watch the full interview with Gov. Whitmer here:

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.