Fruitport Police Department identifies man accused of shooting family on Father's Day

FRUITPORT, Mich. — The Fruitport Police Department says 53-year-old Hai Tran is suspected of shooting his family on Father's Day before taking his own life.

Authorities said the man's 10-year-old daughter died from her wounds.

His 7-year-old daughter and 61-year-old mother-in-law also suffered critical injuries in the shooting.

Police believe Tran took his own life following the domestic disturbance.

The shooting happened in the 2500 block of Odawa Trail in the Odeno Subdivision around 11 a.m. June 18.

"Everybody's just in shock, and very surprised that this happened," one neighbor said. "It's eye-opening, you know, that this could happen anywhere."

"Father's Day Sunday," said Fruitport Deputy Chief Gregory Poulson. "Nobody can imagine these things happening in your own neighborhood, let alone your neighbor."

If you or someone you know are experiencing a mental health crisis, help is available. You can call the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 24/7.

