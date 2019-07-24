FRUITPORT, Mich. - The Fruitport Police Department is offering a reward of $10,000 for any tips that lead to an arrest and conviction of an assault that occurred in November 2018.

RELATED: Fruitport woman says she was assaulted in her driveway

According to the department, the incident occurred on November 1, 2018, in the area of Jensen Road and Cloverville Road. A woman reported that she walked outside her home to get the mail and a small gold-colored vehicle -- possibly a Toyota Camry -- pulled into her driveway.

The driver got out of the car, chased her and physically assaulted her. She was able to get away from the assailant and flee back into her house.

The subject was described as a white male around 6 feet, 3 inches tall weighing approximately 225 pounds. He was said to be wearing all black clothing with brown-colored work boots, a ski mask and gloves.

Anyone with information which would help lead police to a positive identification of the suspect or vehicle should contact the Fruitport Police Department at 231-865-8477 or Muskegon County Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.