Fruitport Police seeking public's help finding 13-year-old girl

Karie Pouch was last seen on August 3 in the Cloverville area between 6 and 7 a.m.

FRUITPORT, Mich. — The Fruitport Police Department is seeking any information that will lead to the location of a missing 13-year-old girl.

Karie Pouch was last seen on August 3 in the Cloverville area between 6 and 7 a.m.

Police did not release what Karie might have been wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fruitport Police at 231-865-8477 or call Silent Observer at 72-CRIME.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.