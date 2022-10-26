Little River Band of Ottawa Indians invited to submit new application for Fruitport Twp. casino

The casino request was originally denied by Governor Gretchen Whitmer in June of 2022.

FRUITPORT CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Department of Interior is inviting the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians to submit a new application for a casino in Fruitport Township.

In June, Governor Gretchen Whitmer denied the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians request for a casino. In a letter, she said that because the Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians is still waiting to be federally recognized, it could create a conflict if they do end up getting recognized and would want to build a gaming facility in the same area.

The Governor said the Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians, if they are federally recognized, may want to open a gaming facility in the same general area as the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians.

However, with this new invitation from the DOI to submit another request, there is a possibility of a casino and 220-room resort being built in Fruitport Township once again, according to township supervisor Todd Dunham.

Dunham said there is also a potential of 1,500 construction jobs to build the project, 1,500 full time jobs, 1.8 million guests every year with $15 million going to the state annually and $3 million in shared revenue going to six area municipalities.

"When the governor declined to approve the casino back in June, all of that time and money was wasted," said Supervisor Dunham in a statement. "For more than a decade, the tribe and all of us who worked on this had every indication the project would be approved. It was shocking."

As for where exactly that casino could be located, it would be at the old Muskegon Downs Racetrack about 17 miles from the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians original Muskegon reservation.

