FRUITPORT, Mich. - The Old Fashioned Days in Fruitport kicked off Wednesday night in Pomona Park.

Old Fashioned Days is a six-day event organized and hosted by the Fruitport Lions Club, in partnership with Fruitport Township and the Fruitport school district.

It has a carnival midway, an ox roast and a petting zoo each night until Memorial Day. There is also a community picnic, 5K run, marketplace and garage sale.

The Memorial Day parade will start at 2 p.m. from Fruitport Middle School.

For a complete schedule of the festival’s events, visit fruitportlionsclub.com.

