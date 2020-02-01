KENT COUNTY, Mich. — No one was hurt and there's no risk of ground contamination the sheriff's office says after more than 100 gallons of fuel leaked at a Byron Township gas station.

According to the Kent County Sheriff's Office is happened at the Sunoco gas station on South Division Avenue early Thursday morning.

The sheriff's office says a 22-year-old Dorr resident was leaving a gas pump and struck a fuel delivery truck, causing damage to the nozzle.

More than 100 gallons of fuel leaked on the concrete, but crews were able to contain the spill. It did not reach any of the drains in the area, so the sheriff's office says there's no concern of ground contamination at this time.

Van Manen Oil, the supplier, quickly responded and cleaned up the spill.

The at-fault driver was cited at the scene for careless driving.

The sheriff's office says no one was injured in the incident.

