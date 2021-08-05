Fuel spill at Ferrysburg Terminal

The gas smell is strong but evacuations are not expected to be requested.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a fuel spill in Ferrysburg tonight.

The call went out at about 8:45 p.m. to the Buckeye Terminals LLC's Ferrysburg Terminal, 17806 North Shore Drive.

Ferrysburg firefighters, HazMat team and North Ottawa Community Hospital paramedics immediately responded. The U.S. Coast Guard is also expected to respond along with other area fire departments.

A Tribune reporter is on the scene and we'll have more information when it becomes available.

