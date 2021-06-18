'Full-circle moment': Camper returns years later to give back to dental program that launched her career

"I want kids to understand that the dentist isn't just some weird thing you are forced to do," said Morgan Rose. "It's just really good to take care of your teeth."

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Hudsonville native Morgan Rose once sat in the dental Career Camp at Careerline Tech Center as a 6th grader. This week, she's on the other side of the chair.

"CTC has helped me a tremendous amount in being able to figure out where I wanted to go with my work experience," Rose said.

Morgan Rose said she never forgot her experience in the camp with teacher, Denise Callaghan, so years later, she joined the dental program herself at the school.

"I figured out that I really love cleaning teeth," Rose said.

"I love making relationships and forming good bonds with people so I just figured hygiene was the way to go for me rather than being an actual dentist," she added.

Denise Callaghan said she was so excited and happy when Morgan wanted to join her class, and then come back and help in the camp.

"I was overwhelmed that she held onto her plaster model teeth for all those years," Callaghan said.

"It just touched my heart to think that a young teenager has figured out the importance of giving back," Callaghan added.

Morgan Rose graduated from Hudsonville High School and the CTC Dental Program this spring. She's heading to school to be a dental hygienist and is already working at an office in Hudsonville this summer.

And it all started at the Dental Camp, so Morgan wanted to come back and be a part of teaching other kids.

"I want people to know why there are dentists and what their importance is," she said, "because it's not just to have a pretty smile."

"That's a huge aspect of it," Rose added, "but I'm really passionate because your oral health leads to your overall health."

Denise Callaghan said stories like this are exactly what the camp is for; to show students that there are many career paths and opportunities, especially in fields that always need workers.

"It's not too early to start," Callaghan said. "We encourage students to start thinking about their interests right now because next thing you know you're going to be a high schooler."

"I want kids to understand that the dentist isn't just some weird thing you are forced to do," said Morgan Rose. "It's just really good to take care of your teeth."

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.