Fully vaccinated Spartans no longer need to wear a mask at MSU

EAST LANSING, Mich — Masks are no longer required for fully vaccinated students at Michigan State University.

MSU President Samuel L. Stanley shared the news in a letter to the university community Tuesday, saying that the school had updated its COVID-19 health and safety directives.

Under the update, individuals who are fully vaccinated can enter indoor spaces on campus or property governed by MSU without a face mask, except when in a healthcare setting where patients may be present. In cohesion with CDC guidelines, individuals are considered to be full vaccinated after two weeks of getting their final vaccine dose.

“In agreement with the state's orders, MSU will ask faculty, staff, students and guests — including contractors and vendors — to self-verify their vaccination status before coming to campus each day using the university’s daily health screening form,” Stanley’s letter reads. “The university also reserves the right to request further documentation of an individual’s vaccination status if necessary.”

Individuals who are not fully vaccinated or decline to answer the vaccination status question are still required to wear a mask indoors and social distance on campus. Stanley said there will be limited exceptions to this rule. He also said vaccinated people wish to continue wearing a mask are invited to do so.

“While this is welcome news for many of us, and further highlights the importance and benefits of getting vaccinated when you can, it’s understandable that some members of our Spartan community may wish to continue wearing a mask even after being fully vaccinated,” Stanley said.

“After more than a year of living in a pandemic, some may feel safer with a face covering. As we have from the beginning of this pandemic, we must treat one another with empathy and respect, and I trust each of you to continue doing just that.”

More information on the updated directives can be found here.

