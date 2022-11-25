Fulton Street Farmers Market joins Black Friday shopping

The market hosted dozens of small local businesses.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Black Friday is known as the busiest shopping day of the year with customers swarming retail stores to score the best deals on gifts for the holiday season.

As Black Friday and Cyber Monday have grown in popularity, some small businesses have found it difficult to keep up, but a local farmers market in Grand Rapids is looking to change that.

Fulton Street Farmers Market hosted over 100 vendors at their Black Friday Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov 25. Everything up for sale was handmade and made locally.

Ron Wheaton, the Market Manager at Fulton Street Farmers Market, said this event is "really about supporting local businesses and keeping your money in the local economy."

Wheaton expressed the importance of the work the farmers market does and how it has continued to support small businesses for over 100 years.

"I love being able to connect people with local food, that's kind of my passion. So when you can meet the farmer that grows your food or bakes your bread, I think that just really completes a circle that we really misses out on a lot these days," said Wheaton.

The Fulton Street Farmers Market is in the Second Season Market period and will be open every Saturday from now until April 29, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

