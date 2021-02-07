'Fun, safe, accessible': StoryWalk® series offers educational outdoor activity in Ottawa County

As you hike in search of signs of the changing seasons, pages from children’s books will be posted on signs along the trail for your family to read together.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Are you looking for a fun and educational way to spend time with your kids this summer? Ottawa County Parks and Recreation might have the perfect answer.

Every week throughout the summer, different county parks will host a "Story Walk."

As you hike in search of signs of the changing seasons, pages from children’s books will be posted on signs along the trail for your family to read together – along with ideas for things to look for and do as you hike!

The parks department said this started in Grand Haven as a way to help families find a safe outdoor activity during the pandemic, but this summer the StoryWalk® series expanded throughout the whole county.

The parks also said they're priority was to make the series accessible to everyone.

"We make sure each one is at a park that has paths that you could push a stroller along or that a young child could safely explore," said Jessica VanGinhoven, Communication Specialist for Ottawa County Parks and Recreation, "this is really a safe and accessible way to explore with your family."

Right now, through July 12th, you can find the Story Walk at the Hawthorn Pond Natural Area in Holland.

The StoryWalk® series was created in partnership by Loutit District Library, Spring Lake District Library, the Tri-Cities Historical Museum, Ottawa County Parks & Recreation, the Village of Spring Lake and the City of Grand Haven.

You can view the entire StoryWalk® schedule below:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.