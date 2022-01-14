Michigan receives millions to fix unsafe bridges across the state

This is the largest investment ever made to repair Michigan bridges.

MICHIGAN, USA — Michigan will soon be receiving $563.1 million to fix crumbling and unsafe bridges across the state.

Senator Debbie Stabenow and Senator Gary Peters announced the funding Friday. It comes from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was signed into law on Nov. 25, 2021. The Act includes the largest investment ever made to repair Michigan bridges.

“The bipartisan infrastructure law will bolster our economy by rebuilding roads and bridges that are in desperate need of repair and create good-paying jobs along the way,” said Senator Peters.

“It’s unacceptable the United States ranks 13th in the world in infrastructure quality, which is what makes this federal investment essential.”

According to the state, the American Society of Civil Engineering gave Michigan a D+ on its latest infrastructure report card. There are 1,219 bridges rated in poor condition.

“Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Michigan is expected receive $563.1 million over five years to support thousands of good-paying jobs and build or fix hundreds of bridges,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer in a statement released on Friday. “I look forward to using these resources to put Michiganders first, improving countless commutes and keeping families safe on the road. We will work with our federal and local partners to invest this historic amount of resources into communities in every region of Michigan. Together, we will build up Michigan’s infrastructure the right way, with the right mix and materials, to ensure it stays fixed and helps generations of Michiganders thrive.”

Below is the list of bridges in Kent, Ottawa, and Muskegon counties that were labeled as "Structurally Deficient" in MDOT's Highway Bridge Report from May 18, 2017.

The entire MDOT Highway Bridge Report from 2017 can be found here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.