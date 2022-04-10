GRCC raising funds for program that allows adults with special needs to be forever learners

13 On Your Side's Juliet Dragos emceed the 'Big Step Walk' event, raising money for Noorthoek Academy and its very special mission.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A program at Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC) gives special needs adults the opportunity to have a college experience.

On Saturday, a fundraiser called 'Big Step Walk' was held in Comstock Park for students who attend Noorthoek Academy at GRCC.

The academy allows adults with disabilities to be forever learners after they graduate from high school.

13 On Your Side's Juliet Dragos was the emcee for the event.

There are 85 students who attend Noorthoek Academy, which is in its 33rd year. Some of students have been enrolled for more than 20 years.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.