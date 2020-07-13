Fundraiser started for Michigan State Police trooper involved in crash

Over $6,000 has been raised so far for Trooper Caleb Starr and his family.

A GoFundMe has been started to raise money for Michigan State Police Trooper Caleb Starr, 33, who was involved in a head-on collision Friday night.

Starr, along with the 28-year-old woman driving the other vehicle involved, both remain hospitalized as of Sunday.

Police said around 10 p.m., Starr was driving west on Grand River Avenue in Ionia County when a Jeep crossed the centerline and crashed into the police cruiser. Investigators are still working to determine what led to the vehicle crossing the centerline and colliding with the patrol vehicle.

Starr had to be extracted from the vehicle following the collision and then was transported to Spectrum-Butterworth Hospital by AeroMed medical helicopter. He has been with Michigan State Police since September of 2018.

Over $6,000 has been raised so far for Starr and his family.

