Fundraiser started for two girls hit by a car while riding horses

Their horses, Jack and Dottie, both died at the scene.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — It was a freak accident.

"I just remember seeing Jack, my horse, on top of the car," says Adriana Helsel. "And I went flying up into the air."

Helsel and her friend Layla Neiser, both 12 years old, were struck by a car on Monday while riding their horses in Muskegon County. Both girls were wearing helmets at the time. The driver later told police he fell asleep at the wheel.

"I came smashing down on my back, my side was twisted," recalls Helsel. "That's when I ended up breaking my pelvis."

The two girls were immediately taken to the hospital. Adriana is still there.

"I still can't walk without it hurting really bad," she says.

Their horses, Jack and Dottie, both died at the scene.

"Jack can't be replaced," says Helsel.

But one woman still wants to help fill that hole in the girls' hearts.

"I just thought I could help a little bit," explains Tami Pierce. "Put these girls back in the saddle."

Pierce has never met either girl, but she can relate. She lost a horse of her own when she was 16.

"Its tough," she says. "The emotions for these girls will probably be more than the broken bones."

When she heard about the accident, she immediately asked their parents permission to start a GoFundMe page to get the girls new horses. In about two days, she already has more than half the requested total.

"Brought tears to my eyes to see the community step in for these girls," says Pierce.

And Adriana feels incredibly thankful.

"I'm really happy because I lost my horse and he meant a lot to me," says Helsel.

You can donate to the fundraiser by clicking here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.