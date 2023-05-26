Fundraiser started to help pay for funeral costs in loss of 6-year-old, hospital bills for mother hurt in crash

A West Michigan mom was driving her 6-year-old daughter Emma to school when they were involved in a head-on collision. Emma later died from her injuries.

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich — A West Michigan family is mourning the loss of their 6-year-old daughter who succumbed to her injuries sustained in a fiery head-on crash earlier this week.

According to organizers of a fundraiser to help pay for funeral costs and medical bills, the child's mother Kandice was driving her daughter Emma to school when they were involved in the head-on collision.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. Monday on Sidney Road near Stevenson in Montcalm County.

Michigan State Police say that a 37-year-old man crossed the center lane and hit a Subaru.

The Subaru caught fire with Kandice, 29, and her 6-year-old daughter Emma still inside.

A nurse driving on the road saw the fire and rescued the mother and daughter from the burning Subaru, MSP said.

Everyone involved was rushed to area hospitals for treatment.

On Wednesday, Emma died from her injuries.

"It is with great sadness that we share this update that the 6-year-old girl has passed away from her injuries. The loss of a child is a tremendous heartache, and our thoughts and condolences are extended to the family and friends," MSP said in a Tweet.

"Our Emma succumbed to her injuries and passed away with her mother, father, and stepfather by her side on May 24, 2023, at 5:31 p.m. The family, especially Emma, is well loved and cherished by so many and in this devastating time we would like to ask for financial donations," the GoFundMe said.

Organizers of the GoFundMe said Kandice broke both her legs and feet, and has undergone multiple surgeries.

Donations to the fundraiser will go toward funeral costs, medical bills and modifications to the home once Kandice is able to return home.

"No parent should have to bury their child, but if we can make any of this easier for them, any donations and help at this time will be greatly appreciated for this family."

If you'd like to learn more or want to donate, you can click here.

MSP Troopers from the Lakeview Post are investigating a two-vehicle, head-on crash on Sidney Rd. near Stevenson, Evergreen Twp., Montcalm Co. that occurred at 6:26 AM. Initial investigation shows that a vehicle traveling E/B, driven by a 37-year-old male from Crystal, crossed 1/4 pic.twitter.com/BVwgyXH2lI — MSP Sixth District (@mspwestmi) May 22, 2023

The 37-year-old man was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.