Funeral arrangements set for Grand Rapids priest who died of cancer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A visitation will be held Wednesday, May 20 . at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church to honor the life Father Dennis Morrow.

Murrow died Saturday, May 16 following a battle with cancer. He was a pastor and served the catholic church in the West Michigan area for over 40 years. Murrow was also an historian for the Catholic Diocese of Grand Rapids and chaplain for the Grand Rapids Police and Fire departments.

Remembering Father Dennis Morrow Father Dennis Morrow at Grand Rapids Fire Department Engine house No. 5 in Grand Rapids, Friday, July 22, 2011. Earlier that year, Nick Friar had gone into cardiac arrest and was saved with a defibrillator by firefighters responding to the scene. Father Morrow helped at the scene.

His visitation will from 2 to 8 p.m. A private funeral service will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 21 at the Cathedral of Saint Andrew. The public is invited to join in the celebration via livestream on the diocese's website and Facebook page.

