Funeral arrangements made for mom, teacher killed in Ottawa Co. firework explosion

Daniels was just hired for a teaching position in Holland and got a new apartment. She leaves behind a 9-year-old son.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Funeral arrangements have been set for a Holland woman killed by a firework explosion in Ottawa County on July 3.

Jana Daniels, 41, was killed in an explosion during an amateur fireworks display in the 1700 block of Main Street in Park Township.

The sheriff's office says that the explosion happened around 11:10 p.m. on July 3.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office (OSCO) says they are investigating the explosion and have found that the device that exploded was "not a commercial firework." They believe that one of the people attending the gathering supplied the device.

An autopsy of Daniels, performed at Holland Hospital, determined the cause of death to be cardiac laceration due to a shrapnel injury. Police say the death was ruled accidental.

The sheriff's office says that the explosion sent shrapnel and metal pieces into the air, hitting people, cars and homes.

Investigators believe that the the metal pieces and shrapnel were from a homemade metal tube designed to launch mortar firework shells. The explosion caused the tube to fracture and scatter metal pieces between the size of a pea and a fist into a crowd of people.

Nine other victims sustained injuries from the explosion and as of July 5, five of the victims have been treated and released from a hospital.

Other victims are still hospitalized, but are expected to survive, the sheriff's office says.

At least five vehicles and three homes were damaged in the explosion. Police say that some shrapnel and metal pieces went through walls and windows of the nearby homes.

OSCO says they do not believe that the device was meant to explode and the blast was accidental.

Daniels is survived by her son, 9-year-old Tyler, parents and two siblings.

She was recently hired as a teacher and got a new apartment in the Holland area. She's from Milwaukee, Wisconsin and passed away just 17 days shy of her 42nd birthday, according to her obituary.

A visitation is scheduled for July 12 at Zaagman Memorial Chapel, located on Burton Street in Grand Rapids, at 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.

Another visitation and service are set for July 13 at Shawnee Park Christian Reformed in Grand Rapids, at 2 and 3 p.m. respectively.

A GoFundMe has been organized for family to pay for funeral costs and to care for Jana's son.

