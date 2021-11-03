Funeral arrangements set for Kent Co. Deputy Cook

Deputy Cook served the Kent County Sheriff's Office and community for the last 21 years as a road patrol deputy.

Funeral arrangements have been made for the Kent County Sheriff's deputy who passed away Monday from COVID complications.

Visitation for 47-year-old Deputy David Cook is planned for Thursday, November 4 from 2-4 p.m. and again from 6-8 p.m. at Pederson Funeral Home, 127 N. Monroe Street, in Rockford.

A funeral service will be held at City Church Rockford, 3233 10 Mile Road NE, in Rockford on Friday, November 5 at 12:00 p.m.

"We are deeply saddened by Dave's loss," said Sheriff LaJoye-Young. "His service to our community and presence as a partner and friend has been felt by all here at the KCSO. Dave's legacy will be defined by the kindness with which he served."

Deputy Cook served the Kent County Sheriff's Office and community for the last 21 years as a road patrol deputy. He is survived by his wife, Sara and two daughters Sam and Liv.

Today, we are at a loss for words as we mourn the passing of one of our own. Deputy Dave Cook passed away last night... Posted by Kent County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Cook graduated from Grandville High School and earned his associates degree from Grand Rapids Community College, according to his obituary.

He started serving as a police officer after graduating in 1995 working in communities like South Haven, Hopkins and Portland.

In his free time he enjoyed reading, watching football, playing games with his kids, watching movies with his dad, and playing poker with his friends, his obituary states.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking people to consider donating to a charity of your choosing.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with medical and funeral costs.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.