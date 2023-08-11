Funeral arrangements set for Montcalm County teen killed in hit-and-run

A visitation and service for Jamison Allen Lafferty, 14, is planned for Tuesday, Aug. 15 at Greenville Community Church.

GREENVILLE, Mich. — Funeral arrangements have been made for a teenager killed in a hit-and-run crash earlier this week.

Jamison Allen Lafferty, 14, was hit by a car Tuesday night in Montcalm County near Greenville. He died on the scene from his injuries.

A visitation and service are planned for Jamison on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at the Greenville Community Church. The visitation begins at 1 p.m. and lasts until 3 p.m. when the service begins.

"Jamison was a shining light in everything that he did! He had a contagious smile and loving heart! He loved Jesus, His family, and all His wonderful friends! Jamison could always make you laugh, and he would do anything to see somebody smile! He loved sports and was an amazing teammate! Jamison always gave 110% in everything that he did, but most of all, in having a loving, caring heart," Jamison's obituary reads.

Jamison celebrated his 14th birthday last week and was about to start his eighth grade year at Greenville Middle School this fall.

Jamison leaves behind his mother and father, Justin and Aleeson, and his sister, Karlee.

Two other teens were also hit and injured by the car that night but are expected to survive.

The car drove away after hitting the victims. Police found what they describe as a "vehicle of interest" related to the crime on Thursday.

