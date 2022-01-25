Funeral arrangements set for GVSU student recovered from river in Lansing

A visitation is set for Thursday in Rochester, while a private funeral and burial will be held at a later date.

LANSING, Mich. — An 18-year-old Grand Valley State University student who was missing for more than 80 days will soon be laid to rest.

The family of Brendan Santo, who went missing on the campus of Michigan State University in October 2021, finalized funeral arrangements.

A visitation is set for Thursday, Jan. 27 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Rochester.

A private funeral and burial service is scheduled for a later date.

In lieu of flowers, you're asked to donate to your local first responders or an animal shelter in Santo's name.

Santo was last seen on Oct. 29 during a campus visit ahead of a football game between MSU and Michigan.

Over the weekend, a private investigator led divers to his body in the Red Cedar River about 1.5 miles away from where Santo was last seen.

Police said foul play is still not suspected.

The Santo family posted a statement on their Instagram account after he was found:

"It is with heartbreaking 💔 news that we share today that Brendan Santo’s body has been recovered from the red cedar river downstream in Lansing. Please respect the privacy of our family and friends as we need space to process the loss of our dear Brendan. This is still an ongoing investigation as the PD and it’s partners determine more details into how this occurred. We will not be answering any questions on this page at this time. Thank you so much for all your support and kindness to bring Brendan home. This is not the outcome we had hoped but we do have closure now. God Bless and sending healing energy to ALL!!"

