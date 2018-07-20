It's one of the worst days in a family's life. Losing a child is something no family prepares for. That's why a few organizations are coming together asking for your help to support those in their darkest time.

"I lost my daughter, it was five years ago in April, full-term stillbirth. I went in to be delivered at Spectrum and they couldn't find a heartbeat and I was devastated," Sarai VanderWood told 13 ON YOUR SIDE.

These are the stories funeral home employee, Mickey Frens, hears far too often, that's why she decided to coordinate a dress drive this Saturday for Abigail's Attic. Abigail's Attic is a local organization that turns wedding dresses into burial gowns for stillborn babies.

"Someone pins the pattern, they sew up, they package them with bracelets and ornaments and keepsakes for the mom and they stock the local hospitals with them," Frens said.

"Should a tragic event happen they're right there."

A concept that resonated with Allendale resident Katie Hughes, which is why she donated without hesitation.

"I work in the NICU at Helen DeVos so I've seen first hand the little dresses that comes from these big wedding dresses and what it means to the families."

Families that are going through heartache and why group's like Star Legacy exists. Sarai VanderWood created West Michigan's chapter of Star Legacy.

"Our main focus is research, education, and awareness around still birth prevention," VanderWood said.

The group will be at Saturday's dress drive to thank those who donate and let grieving families know they are not alone.

"We want to support those women and make sure they know that we're here for them and that we hear them and that we have very similar stories."

"To know that their won't be a shortage ever of the gowns for these babies at any area hospital, allows me a little peace. To let me know that these kids and these babies have something beautiful to wear on their last day on earth," Frens added.

Event details:

Wedding Dress Drive

9:00 a.m. -3:00 p.m.

Matthysse-Kuiper-DeGraaf Funeral Home

616 E Main St SE, Caledonia, MI

