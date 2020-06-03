MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — Funeral services for Vayda Vasquez will be held on Saturday at noon at the Stanton First Congregational Church.

The toddler was found unresponsive at a babysitter's Montcalm County home on Monday.

Michigan State Police said Wednesday that Vayda's death has been ruled a homicide. Her cause of death is not being released at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

RELATED: Police deem death of Montcalm County toddler as a homicide

MSP responded to a house on West Stanton Road after multiple calls came in after 5:30 a.m. on March 2. Troopers and EMS attempted life-saving efforts, but they were unsuccessful.

Vayda would have turned 2 in a little over a month. She lived under the guardianship of her maternal grandmother, Tonia Rose, but she had been staying at a babysitter's home a mile away when she died.

The visitation is being held on Friday at the Simpson Family Funeral Home in Stanton from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.