Future of downtown window artwork to be decided soon

The Grand Rapids Public Museum has shown interest in buying some pieces for an exhibit.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kendall Redmon, the artist behind the giant mural currently on the side of the Grand Rapids Art Museum, loves seeing the artwork in the windows of downtown.

"Its something that, you know, everyone can take in while not having to be force fed a message," says Redmon. "I really like art that people have to think about and kind of digest."

While the artwork is beautiful, it can't stay in the windows forever, so organizers and the artists have a few ideas of what they'd like to see happen to it.

"I would love to watch these artists make some fat cash, honestly," says Hannah Berry, owner of art gallery Lions and Rabbits.

Berry helped organize the effort. Once windows start to go back into place, she would love to see artists of color recognized for their work instead of having it just be removed.

"I think art is red-lined here," explains Berry. "I own an art gallery and if you were to look at the data of how many people of color are there, it's not good. So realistically, to see a bunch of people of color make a lot of money on art is the best thing that could possibly happen in my world."

She says they have discussed having an auction, and the Grand Rapids Public Museum has shown interest in buying some pieces for an exhibit.

As for Redmon, all he wants is for the art to be preserved to keep its message from becoming just a passing trend.

"Words age, you know, and art ages too, but it definitely holds its story," says Redmon. "I think having that imagery still around will definitely keep the spirit there."

The artist leads are finalizing a plan this weekend for the future of the artwork, and will release it to the public afterwards.

