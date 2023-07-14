Man facing charges in connection to Gaines Twp. bank robbery

The man was lodged at the Kent County Jail on unrelated charges. After the Kent County Prosecutor's Office reviewed the case, bank robbery charges were filed.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The suspect in a Gaines Township bank robbery has been arrested, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office.

On July 6, a 41-year-old man held up the Chase Bank on Kalamazoo Avenue between 60th Avenue SE and M-6. around 10:30 a.m.

This is the same bank that just days earlier, thieves in a pickup truck attempted to haul away an ATM.

Deputies said they believe the suspect came into the bank and demanded cash from staff using a note. He didn't appear to have a weapon, and it wasn't implied that he had one.

He left the bank with an undetermined amount of cash in a tan-colored Chevrolet Malibu, deputies said.

Photos of the suspect were then distributed, and the man was identified thanks to a tip submitted through Silent Observer.

On July 11, deputies executed a search warrant at a home in the 100 block of Burton Street. Evidence relating to the robbery were located at the home, deputies say.

The man is expected to be arraigned Friday. His name is not being released at this time.

If you have information that could help to move the investigation forward, please call the KCSO at 616-632-6125, or call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 to report information safely and anonymously.

