Police searching for missing Gaines Twp. woman

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Police from the Kent County Sheriff's Office are searching for a woman missing from Gaines Township.

Annie Mae Love, 81, was reported missing Thursday night. Annie was last seen Tuesday evening at her home, but has not been seen since.

She was last seen wearing white pajama pants, a black t-shirt and a black hat. Police say she does not have access to a vehicle.

Annie has medical conditions that make her potentially in danger.

Anyone with information on Annie's whereabouts is asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff's Office at 616-336-3113.

