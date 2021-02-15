Bodies identified as Portage couple, manner of deaths listed as homicide

Nick Johnson, the Johnsons' son, is currently a person of interest in the case, according to Portage Public Safety.

PORTAGE, Mich — The Portage Department of Public Safety has confirmed with 13 ON YOUR SIDE that the two bodies found in a wooded area Friday are those of Gary and Laura Johnson. The manner of their deaths has been listed as homicide.

Authorities recovered the two bodies in the Gourdneck State Game Area off Vanderbilt late Friday afternoon. Once removed from the site, the bodies were taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Police had been searching for the Johnsons since Tuesday, Feb. 12, when they were dispatched to the couple’s home for a welfare check on Gary, who had not reported to work in multiple days.

After attempts to make contact with anyone inside the home and a walk around the property, officers became suspicious and concerned for the wellbeing of the Johnsons. Officers made entry into the home and found that Gary and his wife Laura – both in their mid-60s – were not present.

According to a release, “Preliminary investigation revealed evidentiary signs of violence.” Officers then put yellow tape around the property and brought shovels to the backyard.

Nick Johnson, the Johnsons' son, is currently a person of interest in the case, according to Portage Public Safety. Nick is in custody at this time and is being held on unrelated charges.

