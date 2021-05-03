Gary Peters to visit West Michigan Vaccine Clinic Monday

It was announced Friday that the clinic will close on May 21, with health officials shifting the focus to smaller, community-based locations.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — U.S. Senator Gary Peters (MI) is scheduled to tour the West Michigan Vaccine Clinic at DeVos Place Monday morning.

Peters, chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, worked with FEMA and state officials to secure more than 200 additional federal personnel to assist at mass vaccination sites throughout the state, including at the West Michigan Vaccine Clinic.

The West Michigan Vaccine Clinic is a collaborative effort of Kent County, Spectrum Health and Mercy Health in partnership with Vaccinate West Michigan.

