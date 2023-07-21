'Major' gas leak in Wayland forces neighborhoods to evacuate

The gas line break happened in the area of South Main and South Locust Friday afternoon.

WAYLAND, Mich. — Neighborhoods in Wayland were told to evacuate Friday after reports of a "major" gas leak, but now the area is back open.

The Wayland Police Department said the gas line break happened on the south side of Wayland in the area of South Main and Locus around 10 a.m.

Wayland Fire Chief Jim Stoddard said road construction crews in the area were working when the leak occurred.

Emergency crews went door-to-door to evacuate residents in the area downwind of the gas leak.

"The gas was leaking at 60 pounds per square inch, so that's quite a bit. A normal service at a house will be about 2 pounds. That's a large amount of gas moving," Stoddard said.

Michigan Gas Utilities was called in to help, and you're asked to avoid the area for the time being so crews can fix the leak.

Michelle Takens who works at Greenridge Realty, Inc. learned about the gas leak when a neighboring business called her.

"It's been frustrating because you're sitting here wondering if you're safe in your business. You're trying to get your work done," Takens said.

Police told her office to evacuate.

The Wayland Police Department said around 4:45 p.m. the gas leak had been repaired, and residents and businesses could return to the area.



