Gas line ruptures, catches tree on fire in Caledonia Township

No people or buildings appear to have been harmed.

KENT COUNTY, Mich — Lightning caused a fiery scene Friday morning in Kent County.

Consumers Energy confirmed with 13 ON YOUR SIDE that lightning hit a gas line, causing it to rupture. A tree caught fire as a result.

The fire was located on Winding Creek Drive in Caledonia Township. No people or buildings appear to have been harmed.  

