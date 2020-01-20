GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There is some good news for drivers.

Gas prices are down 12 cents compared to last week.

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $2.48 per gallon for regular unleaded.

If you buy gas in Grand Rapids, it's even cheaper.

Grand Rapids is among cities with the lowest average gas prices, coming in at $2.43 a gallon.

