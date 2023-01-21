Gateway Mission suffers fire, asks for urgent community help

The fire came as the organization hits their busy season. Staff say they need urgent help to feed the 100 men, women and children in their care Saturday night.

HOLLAND, Michigan — Gateway Mission, an emergency shelter in Holland, suffered a fire over the weekend that burned their pantry, the organization announced.

The fire happened Friday night in the pantry at the Men's Center, officials said. No one was hurt and the fire was small, but much of their food supply was damaged.

“Though the fire was contained and we’re thankful no one was hurt, we experienced significant loss of food in our pantry during a time of year when we’re serving more of the community’s homeless than ever," said Jay Riemersma, Gateway Mission Interim Executive Director.

"We desperately need our friends to step up and replenish these food items so we can feed the more than 100 men, women and children sleeping in our shelters tonight.”

Staff has compiled a list of food items urgently needed to feed their visitors:

Boxed rice

Cereal

Noodles

Dry milk

Any other pantry staples

Drop-off locations, as well as other needs, can be found on their website here. You can also make a donation at their giving page here.

