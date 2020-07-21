Generator bursts into flames, causing fire at Allegan County home

The family's cat may have been lost in the fire.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A fire started by a generator caused significant damage to a home in Allegan County and may have killed a family pet.

According to a press release from the South Haven Area Emergency Services, the fire happened a home approximately one-quarter mile north of North Shore Drive around 8:45 p.m. on Monday.

SHAES said the homeowner was trying to start a recently purchased generator when it burst into flames. The homeowner wasn't able to call for help, so he drove about a mile to the SHAES fire station on Blue Start Memorial Highway.

When firefighters arrived, the fire spread into the house and through the attic.

SHAES received mutual aid from the Ganges Township Fire Department.

There were no injuries reported, but SHAES said a family cat may have been lost in the fire.

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.