Derek Chauvin trial: After closing arguments, jury deliberation begins Monday

The prosecution and defense teams will make their final statements in court before the jury is sequestered until they reach a verdict.

MINNEAPOLIS — After three days away from the courtroom, the jury will reconvene Monday morning to hear the final statements from both teams of lawyers before beginning their own debate on the guilt or innocence of Derek Chauvin.

Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, is charged with second-degree and third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. Bystander video and police body camera footage showed the former Minneapolis police officer kneeling on Floyd for nine minutes and 29 seconds.

Judge Peter Cahill instructed the jury on Thursday to bring a packed bag on Monday to prepare for sequestration. Up to this point in the trial, the jurors have been allowed to return home every afternoon after court.

It is unknown how long it will take the jury to reach a verdict. Judge Cahill said that the timing is up to them, but that they should "plan for long and hope for short."

The jury will be instructed to consider each charge and verdict separately, so Chauvin could be found guilty of one charge but be acquitted of the others. He could, of course, also be found guilty or acquitted of all three.

Each charge will come with a detailed set of instructions for the jurors to follow as they seek to reach a unanimous verdict.

In the rare event of a “hung jury” for all three charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, Judge Cahill could declare a mistrial and schedule a new trial at some point in the future. If the jury can only reach an agreement on one or two of the counts – say, for instance, it finds Chauvin guilty of second-degree manslaughter but not the two murder charges – the judge would accept a partial conviction and proceed to sentencing, legal experts tell KARE 11.

Closing arguments are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Monday morning.