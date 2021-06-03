Workers, equipment prepare to reopen roads at George Floyd Square

City workers and trucks are at 38th and Chicago Avenue Thursday morning, an area that's been closed to traffic for more than a year.

MINNEAPOLIS — Workers and Minneapolis public works trucks are in motion at George Floyd Square Thursday morning, removing barricades blocking streets around the area of 38th and Chicago Avenue.

The intersection has been closed to traffic for more than a year. A memorial has grown there since May 25, 2020, honoring George Floyd and others who lost their lives at the hands of police.

Some businesses and residents in the area have said repeatedly they wanted the street open. Others were concerned about crime at the square, and lack of access for law enforcement and emergency responders. Activists said they were in talks with Minneapolis City Council about how to preserve the space.

City leaders have said the short term goal was to reopen the intersection.