x
30-year-old woman stabbed in Georgetown Twp.

The woman sustained a puncture wound to her upper torso. She was taken to a hospital for treatment. A 35-year-old suspect is in custody.
Credit: Courtesy of Grand Haven Tribune
An Ottawa County Sheriff's Office cruiser.

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman was hospitalized after being stabbed Monday evening in Georgetown Township.

The incident happened in the 100 block of Baldwin Street around 8:40 p.m. A 30-year-old woman was found outside a residence with a stab wound in her upper torso. Live-saving efforts were attempted, and she was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to police.

A 35-year-old man was taken into custody without incident at the scene. 

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911 or Silent Observer at 877-887-4536. 

