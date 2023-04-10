Ford International Airport celebrates 60th anniversary with limited edition merchandise

The Gerald R. Ford Airport kicked off its 60th anniversary celebration with limited edition clothes, stickers, posters and more.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Over the last six decades, Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) has been a gateway to West Michigan for millions of travelers and the airport is celebrating its place in the community this year.

GRR announced that they are kicking off their 60th anniversary with limited edition commemorative clothing and other items for sale.

You can purchased the items on their online store, which includes t-shirts, long sleeve shirts, hoodies, sweaters, stickers, pins, blankets, mugs and posters.

“It is with great excitement that we announce the Ford International Airport’s online storefront to feature our 60th anniversary collection," said Tory Richardson, president and CEO of the Gerald R. Ford International Airport Authority. "The community has played a key role in the Airport's success, and this is one of the many ways we plan to commemorate the anniversary year with them.”

GRR was established in 1963 and has been recognized as one of the best airports in North America. Last year, the airport welcomed over 3.4 million travelers, just short of the record of nearly 3.6 million travelers in 2019.

The airport is in the midst of major upgrades scheduled to complete in the spring of 2023. See what the airport has planned here.

A self-serve wine bar and a bookstore are also scheduled to be completed inside the airport this spring.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.