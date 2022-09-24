Gerald R. Ford International Airport hosts 5K on the runway for charity

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Runners and walkers alike are welcome to take part in the Gerald R. Ford International Airport runway 5Kon Saturday, Sept. 24.
It’s a unique opportunity to race on an actual airport runway. There’s both a 5K and a one-mile run.
Money raised from the event will benefit Kids Food Basket, a West Michigan non-profit working to increase access to healthy food for children and families.
“It brings people together. It's fun. You get to get thrown on a runway, which a lot of people have never done. So, it's exciting. It's a fun day, and you're supporting the community. I think that's, I mean, that's why we do it. We want to make sure that we're involved in the community,” Lisa Carr with the airport said.
Last year, the runway 5K raised about $11,000 for charity and so far this year, more than $12,000 has been raised.
Registration begins Saturday at 7 a.m.
