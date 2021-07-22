Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum reopens after closing for more than a year

Vaccinated guests are not required to wear masks, but are encouraged.

The Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum will reopen to the general public Thursday with limited hours.

In a statement, acting director Brooke Clement said, “It is with great excitement that I am able to announce the public re-opening of the Museum.”

Health and safety are still top priorities, “but we are confident that our procedures will keep everyone safe while enabling visitors to see our permanent displays," Clement added.

With that, there will be some COVID-19 safety measures in place. This includes limited capacity, social distancing, as well as limited hours.

Vaccinated guests are not required to wear masks, but are encouraged. Visitors ages 2 and older who have not been vaccinated are asked to use face coverings.

Tickets will be available for purchase online in limited quantities.

Dates and times available:

July 22 -23: 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

July 24 - 25: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Limited ticket sales:

15 tickets per half hour; 30 tickets per hour

Important information for visitors:

The Museum will be open four days a week: Thursday through Sunday.

Limited admission tickets will be sold each day.

Capacity will be limited to 30 guests per hour.

Masks are not required for guests who have been vaccinated, though encouraged. Visitors ages 2 and older who have not been vaccinated are asked to use face coverings.

The Museum will ask visitors to social distance, maintaining 6 feet apart from other guests.

Floor markers and signs will guide visitors through the exhibits.

Elevators and restrooms will have limited capacity.

Groups larger than 6 are not allowed at this time.

Guided tours are not available at this time.

The Museum is conducting enhanced cleanings of the museum and high-touch areas.

Hand sanitizing stations are available throughout the Museum.

Food and water are not allowed inside the galleries. Water fountains are not available.

Bags and backpacks are not permitted. Only one purse or diaper bag is allowed per person.

Wheelchairs will be available.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.